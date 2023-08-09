Thieves take 3 cars from Mississippi dealership Published 9:37 pm Wednesday, August 9, 2023

A Brookhaven automotive dealership was hit by thieves Wednesday morning.

At approximately 7 a.m. Aug. 9, at least three individuals broke into Stan King GM SuperStore on Brookhaven Street, according to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins.

“Later, it was discovered they had taken three vehicles,” Collins said. “This is presently under investigation, and we are working with local, state and federal agencies at this time.”

No other statements were released on the incident.