Mississippi football coach in ICU at hospital as team prepares for opening game tonight Published 6:08 am Thursday, August 10, 2023

Mississippi sports fans are offering prayers and support as a high school football coach battles an infection in a hospital ICU.

Madison-Ridgeland Academy’s Herbert Davis was hospitalized Sunday with an infection from kidney dialysis.

Davis is in an ICU at Baptist Hospital in Jackson.

The school will open its football season against Parklane tonight without Davis, who is entering his 10th year as the school’s head coach.

Danny White, the defensive coordinator, will serve as interim head coach.

According to local news reports, Davis has been battling kidney failure for many years and has been looking for an organ donor match.

The school does not have a timetable for Davis’s return to the football field.