Mississippi man facing drug trafficking charges Published 8:54 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

A Mississippi man is facing drug trafficking charges and could lose his freedom as he was already on parole.

The 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team joined with the Hattiesburg Police STAR Team to execute a search warrant on Millpond Road in Hattiesburg Thursday morning.

According to a statement from the police department, agents found more than six pounds of a suspected Schedule I substance. They also reported to have found illicit prescription narcotics at the home.

Franko Moye was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II substance.

Moye was on parole through the Mississippi Department of Corrections. According to police, MDOC was notified of the arrest and will decide on parole revocation.