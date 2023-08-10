Mississippi sheriff’s department searching for missing man Published 7:21 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

A Mississippi sheriff’s department is asking for help in locating a missing man.

According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua “Josh” Mahaffey, 39, was last seen in Collins Saturday morning.

Mahaffey is 6’6”, about 230 pounds, and walks with a link in his left leg. He has a barbed wire tattoo on his upper left arm.

“According to the family, since his father passed away last year, Josh has seldom left his Mother’s side,” the release from the sheriff’s department reads. “He reportedly told his family that he was going to Jones County to stay with a family friend but did not arrive.”

Mahaffey has also been known to frequent the Hattiesburg area. Anyone with information is asked to call 601-765-8281 or Crimestoppers at 601-582-STOP.