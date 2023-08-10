Mississippi Skies: A few severe storms possible Friday; could cooler temps be on the way next week? Published 8:47 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

Our pattern of extreme heat and high heat index values continues Friday, but there may be a break coming for some of us.

As far as the storms are concerned, a Level 1 severe risk covers east-central Mississippi, stretching from Columbus to Meridian to Hattiesburg and includes Philadelphia, Laurel, Magee, and Collins. Hail and damaging wind gusts are the main risks.

We’re watching models showing a cold front moving southward next week. The front will bring cooler and less humid air for millions of people. As far as bringing a break to us, it really depends on how far south it travels. Right now, we’re seeing temperature trends dropping into the mid to upper 80s for at least northern Mississippi, and maybe into portions of central Mississippi, next week around Tuesday or Wednesday.

Anyone south of the front will continue with highs near 100 and heat indexes near 105 – 110. Those areas that do get the front will be much more comfortable for a couple days, but heat right back up.

The tropics remain quiet with no chance of development within the next 48 hours.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy early, then becoming sunny with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. High of 92 and heat index of 106. Mostly clear Friday night with a low of 74.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 92 and heat index of 108. A few isolated showers or storms are possible in the late afternoon and early evening. A storm or two could be severe, especially towards the eastern portion of the region. Becoming mostly clear overnight with a low of 74.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a shower or storm possible in the afternoon and evening. High of 98 with a heat index near 110. A storm or two could be severe, especially towards the Pine Belt. Mostly clear Friday night with a low of 76.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high near 99 and a heat index of 112. An isolated shower or storm is possible in the afternoon and evening. Becoming mostly clear with a low of 80.