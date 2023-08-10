The Wharf or Dick’s Last Resort in Mississippi? It could happen as owner of those brands buys property Published 7:02 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

The owner of Orange Beach’s The Wharf and New Orleans’ Dick’s Last Resort has purchased a former casino site on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, according to multiple media reports.

The Sun Herald and WLOX-TV reported the details about the proposed development Thursday afternoon.

Attorney Britt Singetary told the Sun Herald that he represented Harry Mohney and MIC in purchasing the former Margaritaville Casino site on Biloxi’s Back Bay. MIC opened Dick’s Last Resort and Cat’s Meow locations in New Orleans, The Wharf in Orange Beach and other cities, and several other resorts. He said Dick’s Last Resort and Cat’s Meow are both expected to have Biloxi locations at the former casino site.

The Margaritaville on Biloxi’s Back Bay closed in 2014, just two years after opening. Another Margaritaville opened on Beach Boulevard in Biloxi with family entertainment, an amusement park, and a hotel.