Heavily armed man arrested after firing gun in Mississippi city; officer injured Published 11:29 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

Columbus Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Short Main Street and 21st Street South in reference to shots fired and an armed suspect in the area.

Officers arrived onto the scene to find a black male armed with a shotgun, pistol, two knives, and also wearing a ballistic vest. Upon their investigation, it was found the suspect had allegedly discharged one of the firearms within the city limits.

While attempting to disarm the subject, the encounter became physical, resulting in one Columbus Police Officer being injured.

The suspect, identified as LaQuin Richardson, 41, was taken into custody and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, and resisting arrest.