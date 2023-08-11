Mississippi Skies: Only a few spots for rain Saturday, cooler forecast still in play Published 11:22 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

Oppressive heat continues with Saturday being one of the hottest days so far for some of us. Places in Mississippi will have highs up to 103 with heat indexes nearing 115. There’s only a slight chance for an isolated shower, so it’s going to be a sunny day, but one that’s very muggy.

We’re still looking at the possibility of some great weather, at least for the northern region of Mississippi, by Tuesday. We may have highs in the lower 80s with sunny skies for a day or two next week for our northern counties. Unfortunately, the front looks like it will stall out and weaken before bringing cooler weather for the rest of us.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm later in the morning. High of 94 and heat index of 107. Mostly clear Saturday night with a low of 76.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 98 and heat index of 111. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 75.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 102 and heat index of 113. Mostly clear Saturday night with a low of 77.

Gulf Coast

Atmospheric smoke in the morning. Sunny with a high of 101 and heat index of 114. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 81.