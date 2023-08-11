No math needed — Mississippi man wins $400,000 in Multiplier Mania scratch off game Published 6:41 am Friday, August 11, 2023

Winning $400,000 for one Mississippi man turns out was easier than knowing his multiplication tables.

Officials from the Mississippi Lottery announced that a Bay Springs man recently won the top prize in the “$400,000 Multiplier Mania” scratch-off game.

Even though the game was called “Multiplier Mania” and required players to find the winning numbers and then multiply the winnings by a multiplier, no math was needed because the multiplier for the $400,000 prize was 1X — easy math and easy winnings for the man who bought the ticket at Keith’s Superstore #117 in Bay Springs.