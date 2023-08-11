Teens get $1 million bond in Mississippi shooting Published 11:32 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

Two Vicksburg teens were arrested Thursday in connection with a Wednesday shooting at Drummond and Polk streets.

At 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Vicksburg Police officers were dispatched to the area of the Polk Street and Drummond Street intersection for a report of shots being fired. At the scene, the officers interviewed several witnesses and soon identified two suspects.

Antonio Turner, 18, is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling. He appeared before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, where he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $1 million bond.

Avante Wilson, 19, is also charged with aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Lawson also ordered Wilson bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $1 million bond.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said Thursday the incident was connected to an Aug. 5 report of shots fired at the Vicksburg Event and Business Center at Washington and Speed streets during a teen party.

A house on Drummond Street was hit by bullets during the Wednesday incident.