Check that cookie dough! Nestle issues recall. Published 7:05 pm Saturday, August 12, 2023

Nestlé USA is initiating a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough “break and bake” Bar (16.5 oz) products due to the potential presence of wood fragments.

This voluntary recall is isolated to two batches of NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough “break and bake” Bar products that were produced on April 24 and 25, 2023. This product was distributed at retailers in the U.S. This recall does not involve any other NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® products, including other varieties of refrigerated cookie dough in “break and bake” bars, rolls, or tubs, or Edible cookie dough.

While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue.

Consumers who have purchased NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16.5 oz) with batch codes 311457531K and 311557534K should not prepare or consume the product and should return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund. For any further support needed, please contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1678 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. EST.

We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully. We are confident that this is an isolated issue and we have taken action to address.

The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.