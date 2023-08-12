Early morning blaze claims house of Mississippi judge Published 8:14 am Saturday, August 12, 2023

A Mississippi judge and his family lost their house and all of its contents after an early morning house fire Friday.

Lincoln County Justice Court Judge Roger Martin’s house on Mississippi Highway 583 burned down in the blaze.

Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Chris Reid called it a total loss.

Sisters Hannah and Kelsey Mason lived in an apartment adjoined to Martin’s house. They, too, lost everything.

Hannah, who is planning to get married at end of August, lost her dress and other wedding items, as well.

Multiple volunteer fire departments responded to the fire on Hwy. 583 that began around 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters with Hog Chain, East Lincoln, Ruth, Bogue Chitto and Zetus VFDs helped extinguish the blaze.

Reid said no one was injured in the fire.