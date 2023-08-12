Man arrested for kidnapping; caller charged with child neglect in Mississippi city Published 11:08 pm Saturday, August 12, 2023

Two people, including the person making the call to police, were arrested in a Mississippi city Saturday night.

According to information from the Hattiesburg Police Department, Ethel Nacarol Durr, 39, of Petal, notified police of an alleged kidnapping. Police said she told them Christopher Troy Creech, 55, of Georgia, unknowingly left with Durr’s six-year-old daughter and would not respond to her attempts to contact him.

“With assistance from Forrest County Sheriff’s Department, Creech was pulled over by deputies,” the statement reads. “The child was located safely, and Creech was taken into custody.”

Then, Durr was also arrested and charged with neglect of a child.

Creech is charged with kidnapping and failure to register as a sex offender.

Both have been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.