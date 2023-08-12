Mississippi Skies: Highs 15 degrees lower? Lows in the 50s? Some of us could have a big break next week! Published 10:58 pm Saturday, August 12, 2023

Although Sunday continues our stretch of oppressive heat and humidity, we are finally seeing a break on the horizon! We’ve been watching forecast models hinting at a front for several day and we’re becoming more confident cooler weather next week may really happen for some of us!

How cool it gets and where really depends on how far south the front will be able to travel. Right now, we’re looking at highs around 80 or 81 for north Mississippi Tuesday and Wednesday with some places dropping into the 50s for lows Tuesday night!

It’s looking like places as far south as Vicksburg, Jackson, and Meridian may drop to around 90 for a high Wednesday with lows into the 60s. Unfortunately, we won’t have much of a break in the heat in southern Mississippi and near the Gulf Coast this round.

We’ll be back to oppressive temps by Thursday or Friday, but most of us will finally get a taste of the end of the long summer, at least for a day or two.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 95 and heat index near 106. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 76.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 101 and heat index of 114. Mostly clear Sunday night with a low of 76.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 102 and heat index of 112. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 78.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High of 101 and heat index of 111. Clear Sunday night with a low of 80.