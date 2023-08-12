Mississippi woman sentenced to 8 years in prison in case where missing boy was found wandering along highway

Published 8:48 am Saturday, August 12, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman who was arrested after her child was found wandering along a busy highway has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Amber Elizabeth Lindsey, 33, of Tupelo, pleaded guilty on Aug. 8 to several charges related to the incident.

Lindsey was facing more than 30 years in prison stemming from a July 2022 incident where her 5-year-old son wandered away from his house while Lindsey and the boy’s father slept.

The child was found 3 miles away from home more than 12 hours after he was reported missing. The boy was found walking along a busy four-lane highway.

Lindsey was initially charged with child neglect and possession of methamphetamine. A felony child endangerment charge was added after tests showed the boy had methamphetamine in his system.

Click here for more on the story from The Daily Journal. 

 

