Mississippi police searching for burglar Published 9:48 pm Sunday, August 13, 2023

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in automobile burglaries in the Ellisville area.

The suspect is pictured, along with a vehicle he was driving, in surveillance video from a local convenience store.

“We are asking everyone to please don’t leave valuables or weapons in your vehicles and always lock your vehicle,” a statement from the sheriff’s department reads.

Anyone with information on the identity of this individual is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).