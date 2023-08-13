Mississippi Skies: Fantastic weather on the way for some lucky folks! Published 9:46 pm Sunday, August 13, 2023

People in northern Mississippi and even into parts of central Mississippi are about to get a fantastic break from the miserable heat and humidity.

Monday will be oppressive and even dangerous for a lot of us with highs near 100 and heat index values up to 115 degrees, but Tuesday brings some big change for some of the state.

In the northern region, Tuesday will bring northerly winds up to 15 miles per hour and a high of only 80 under sunny skies! We may have a few places dip into the 50s for lows Tuesday and Wednesday nights, too!

Central and south Mississippi will also be a few degrees cooler, but not nearly as drastic of a swing in temperatures. Humidity levels will also be a few points lower. Unfortunately, the Gulf Coast will have to wait for some relief.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. High of 96 and heat index of 107. Becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low of 66.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 99 and heat index of 111. Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible in the evening. Low of 69.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 103 and heat index of 115. Partly cloudy Monday night with a low of 76.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. High of 98 and heat index of 114. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 80.