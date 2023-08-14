Human remains discovered by hunters along rural Mississippi road. Body found in ravine covered by blanket.

Published 5:29 am Monday, August 14, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials are investigating after a group of hunters discovered human remains in a ravine.

WAPT in Jackson reports that the human remains were found along Rodney Road, a gravel road near Lorman in Jefferson County.

Officials from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call from the deer hunters shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday.

The hunters reportedly found the body covered with a blanket after they detected a strong, foul odor and decided to follow it.

Officials say due to the conditions of the remains, the person appears to have been dead for several weeks, possibly a month.

The remains have been taken to the state crime lab for identification.

With no outstanding missing person reports in the area, investigators believe the body may have been dumped in the area.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the case.

 

