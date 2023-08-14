Mississippi Skies: Tuesday begins much better weather for some of us! Published 10:25 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

Tuesday is the day for a break from the extreme heat for some of us! It’s going to feel so nice Tuesday morning for some of us, windows open on the way to work could very well be in order! Give yourself a few extra minutes for coffee on the porch and time outside with the dogs Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning because the cooler weather won’t last long.

Most of the state will feel at least some difference in the weather Tuesday or Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Not everyone will cool off as much as the northern counties, but most of us will feel a reduction in humidity levels.

Even though the Gulf Coast won’t benefit much from the cold front this time, there will be a slightly better chance of showers and storms Tuesday and Tuesday night to help give some relief that that.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 82 degrees with a pleasant northern breeze. Mostly clear Tuesday night with a low of 62.

Central Mississippi

A few showers or storms are possible early, then becoming sunny with a high of 84. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 62.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 96 and heat index of 99. Mostly clear Tuesday night with a low of 67.

Gulf Coast

Increasing clouds and incredibly hot with a high of 101 and heat index of 114. A few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and overnight. Low of 74.