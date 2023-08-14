Pedestrian killed in collision on Mississippi interstate. Victim was reportedly walking after truck broke down on highway. Published 6:22 am Monday, August 14, 2023

A pedestrian walking along a stretch of Mississippi interstate was killed when he was struck by a vehicle Sunday morning.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Christopher Maclin, 51, of Dallas, Georgia, was killed in the collision along Interstate 22 in Union County.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. when a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Jackson Hudson, 18, hit Maclin as he was walking along I-22.

Maclin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials believe Maclin was walking along the interstate after his truck broke down along the highway.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.