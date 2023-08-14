Propane truck fire causes traffic mayhem on Mississippi highway

Published 10:31 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

By Picayune Item Staff

A semi-truck loaded with propane bottles caught fire on I-59 South, near the 28-mile marker, just south of the Poplarville exit in Pearl River County Monday.

Responders battled the fire to prevent its spread into adjacent woodlands. Explosions from the propane bottles led to a complete traffic stop. Commuters were advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

Multiple agencies, including the Pearl River County Fire Department, responded to the scene to manage the situation.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The incident highlights the importance of emergency preparedness and collaborative response efforts in ensuring public safety during hazardous incidents. The freeway was closed for several hours.

More Z-newsletter-news

Human trafficking is a huge problem in Mississippi. These agencies are taking steps to save lives.

Mississippi schools get creative in funding campus improvements

Mississippi Skies: Tuesday begins much better weather for some of us!

Pedestrian killed in collision on Mississippi interstate. Victim was reportedly walking after truck broke down on highway.

Print Article