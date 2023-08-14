Propane truck fire causes traffic mayhem on Mississippi highway Published 10:31 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

A semi-truck loaded with propane bottles caught fire on I-59 South, near the 28-mile marker, just south of the Poplarville exit in Pearl River County Monday.

Responders battled the fire to prevent its spread into adjacent woodlands. Explosions from the propane bottles led to a complete traffic stop. Commuters were advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

Multiple agencies, including the Pearl River County Fire Department, responded to the scene to manage the situation.

The incident highlights the importance of emergency preparedness and collaborative response efforts in ensuring public safety during hazardous incidents. The freeway was closed for several hours.