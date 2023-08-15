Man arrested after reportedly filming victims in Walmart restroom stalls in Mississippi and Louisiana Published 10:59 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

A Mississippi man has been arrested for reportedly filming in Walmart restrooms in Mississippi and Louisiana.

Michael Fisk, 40, of Natchez, was arrested by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit in Vidalia, Louisiana.

CPSO officials report that Fisk was arrested and charged with two counts of video voyeurism.

Officials say that forensic analysis of Fisk’s cellphone revealed images of him inside a Walmart bathroom in Vidalia where he reportedly filmed victims in adjoining stalls while he used the restroom. Additional videos on his phone show content from other Walmarts in Natchez and Pineville, Louisiana.

Natchez Police obtained an arrest warrant and took Fisk into custody without incident.

If anyone has information, contact CPSO at (318)-336-5231 or submit a tip online using the CPSO mobile app.