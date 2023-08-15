Support Mississippi’s small-town charm with the new Historic Hometowns license plate. Here’s how to get yours. Published 9:35 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Want to support and help promote the unique charm and historic character of Mississippi’s small towns?

Now you can with Mississippi’s new Historic Hometowns specialty license plates.

Officials from the Mississippi Main Street Association have unveiled the new license plate design, featuring a sunrise skyline silhouette that showcases landmarks from Mississippi’s unique regions, including the Delta, the Hills, the Pines, the Capital area, the Mississippi River, and the Gulf Coast.

On the plates are familiar Magnolia State landmarks, including the Mississippi River bridge in Vicksburg, the Thre-Foot Building in Meridian and the Biloxi lighthouse.

To purchase your new license plate, please print and fill out the Specialty License Plate application completely, sign your name, and mail the application with a check for $33 (make payable to “MMSA”), and mail it to: Mississippi Main Street Association, P.O. Box 55747, Jackson, MS 39296.

Once 300 license plates have been sold, you will receive a letter from MMSA informing you that you can pick up your specialty license plate at your county Courthouse.

Proceeds from the sale of the Mississippi’s Historic Hometowns license plate will be used by the Mississippi Main Street Association to promote Main Street communities throughout Mississippi.