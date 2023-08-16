15-year-old wanted by Mississippi sheriff’s department for armed robbery Published 9:49 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Christian Chestnut, a 15-year-old wanted for armed robbery.

“Chestnut is believed to be in a maroon 2008 Nissan Altima with tag # SLB 0923,” a statement from the department reads. “If you know his whereabouts, call Smith County Sheriff’s Office.”

The department can be reached by calling 9-1-1 or 601-782-4531.

The Crime Stoppers number for the office serving Smith County is 601-355-TIPS.

“This is still an active investigation, and more information will be released at a later time,” the statement reads.