Mississippi man wanted for shooting his brother Published 1:21 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

A Tuesday morning argument between two relatives has left one brother shot and police are looking for the other brother as the alleged shooter. The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.

According to Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, “The severity of the situation is deeply disturbing, and I am personally again asking the community to step forward and help us. We need to locate the suspect.”

Columbus police responded to the 90 block of Pandora Drive just after midnight on August 15. Police learned of a disturbance between the brothers, Michael Richmond, 46, and Kadeem Eddings. During the disturbance, Richmond was shot.

“We are looking for Kadeem Eddings, 34, and are asking for assistance,” Chief Daughtry said. “Someone knows where he is and all we are asking is contact us anonymously through Crimestoppers or the P3 smartphone app. We don’t want your name; we want to locate Kadeem Eddings. The number for Crimestoppers is 800-530-7151. The P3 app is on all smartphone app stores for no charge.”

The newly formed VIPER units from the Columbus Police Department are combing the city looking for Eddings.

“Have no doubt we will find him,” Chief Daughtry said. “You can indeed run, but we are really good at finding people that think they can hide from us. We want justice to be served, and the cooperation of the public continues to ensure the safety of our community.”

Chief Daughtry added additional details about the shooting victim.

“Tonight, the victim is in stable condition, but he is scheduled for surgery. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this challenging time. Let’s stand together as a community and bring Kadeem Eddings to justice. Spread the word and help us find Kadeem Eddings. Call us,” he said.