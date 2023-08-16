Mississippi Skies: Another nice day for some parts of the state Published 1:11 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

It’s definitely going to be a contrast in weather from the north to the south in Mississippi Wednesday.

Northern communities will have a high near 80 again while central Mississippi will be in the mid-80s. Southern Mississippi will reach back into the 90s, but overnight lows will be much better.

We’ll also have another day of sunny skies with little to no chance of rain.

There are also a couple new clusters of storms we’re watching in the tropics. There isn’t any development yet, but we’ll keep an eye on the systems.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 82. Clear overnight with some fog around dawn. Low of 62.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 84. Mostly clear overnight with fog after midnight. Low of 62.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 92. Clear Wednesday night with a low of 66.

Gulf Coast

Sunny and hot with a high of 95. Clear overnight with a low of 72.