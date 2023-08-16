Mississippi Skies: Tropics heating up as fast as our temperatures Published 9:44 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Our temperatures quickly return back to normal for south Mississippi and the Gulf Coast Thursday while the northern region of the state will have some nice temperatures in the morning, but warm up quickly during the day. We’re right back under dangerous heat advisories with heat and humidity for just about all of us by the end of the day.

In case the heat and oppressive humidity aren’t enough to remind us that it’s still summer, the tropics certainly will as we watch storm systems firing up in the Atlantic.

We’re watching two systems with chances of development. Both storms have a 30 percent chance of developing into storms within 48 hours and 50 percent chance within the next five days.

Will one of these systems become Emily? It’s possible, but we’re also watching models showing a system could develop much closer to the Gulf of Mexico. Although this cluster of storms isn’t showing up on the official hurricane forecast, models are showing this could organize into something, even if not a full storm or hurricane. We’ll keep an eye out!

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 86. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 68.

Central Mississippi

Dense fog early, then sunny with a high near 88. Clear Thursday night with a low of 66.

South Mississippi

Sunny and hot with a high near 98. Clear Thursday night with a low of 70.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high near 94. Clear overnight with a low of 75.