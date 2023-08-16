Several persons of interest identified in ‘ambush’ killings of two Mississippi men, sheriff says Published 5:33 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Investigators have identified “several persons of interest” in the case of two men who were fatally shot last week in what appeared to be an ambush attack in Natchez, Sheriff Travis Patten said.

Brandon Brooks, 26, and Taron Woods, 24, were both shot multiple times in the yard areas outside residences on Myrtle Drive. The attack took place at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Images taken from videos of three individuals carrying assault weapons and wearing dark-colored clothing, gloves and full face coverings during the attack. Patten said since releasing those images, investigators have received a significant amount of information.

“We’re picking up a lot of data and information coming in, and we’ve got a lot to comb through,” he said. “We do have several persons of interest involved in this case.”

Patten said additional details could not be released at this time because the investigation is still ongoing and releasing too much information could jeopardize the case and arrests.

Southwest Mississippi Regional CrimeStoppers has offered a reward of up to $10,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the three individuals involved.

The men were seen traveling in a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows.

Patten asked anyone who lives in or around the neighborhood to check home security systems for any additional footage that could lead law enforcement to these men.

Anyone with information should call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office or call CrimeStoppers at 888-442-5001 to leave an anonymous tip.

Calls to crime stoppers ring to an out-of-state crime center, where callers are assigned a random number used in all communication and the payout of rewards so that the callers remain totally anonymous.

“No tip is too small or too big,” Patten said.