Some things in life are FREE. Mississippi man wins nearly $200,000 with ‘free’ lottery ticket. Published 6:03 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Some things in life are apparently “free.”

According to lottery officials, a Mississippi man won nearly $200,000 with a free Match 5 ticket in the Mississippi Lottery.

The announcement of the winning was posted on the Mississippi Lottery website.

The Lauderdale County man won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $191,991 from a ticket acquired from the Shell Food Mart in Meridian.

The winning numbers in the Aug. 3 Match 5 drawing were 5 10 – 16 – 29 – 30.

Free Mississippi Match 5 tickets are awarded to players who match 2 out of 5 balls in a previous drawing.