Some things in life are FREE. Mississippi man wins nearly $200,000 with ‘free’ lottery ticket.

Published 6:03 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Some things in life are apparently “free.”

According to lottery officials, a Mississippi man won nearly $200,000 with a free Match 5 ticket in the Mississippi Lottery.

The announcement of the winning was posted on the Mississippi Lottery website.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The Lauderdale County man won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $191,991 from a ticket acquired from the Shell Food Mart in Meridian.

The winning numbers in the Aug. 3 Match 5 drawing were 5  10 – 16 – 29 – 30.

Free Mississippi Match 5 tickets are awarded to players who match 2 out of 5 balls in a previous drawing.

 

 

More News

Trial of two Mississippi men charged with attempted murder of Fed-Ex driver begins

Several persons of interest identified in ‘ambush’ killings of two Mississippi men, sheriff says

Mississippi football legend Michael Oher packs Oxford book signing, one day after making accusations

Mississippi man wanted for shooting his brother

Print Article