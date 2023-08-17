17-year-old charged in ‘ambush-style’ killings of two Mssissippi men gunned down in broad daylight Published 2:18 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023

A 17-year-old Mississippi boy has been arrested in connection with the ‘ambush-style’ killings of two men last week.

Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office have arrested Jamarion Perkins, 17, and charged him with murder in relation to the deaths of Brandon Brooks, 26, and Taron Woods, 24, Sheriff Travis Patten said.

Brooks and Woods were shot multiple times in what Patten has described as an “ambush” at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10.

ACSO later released images from security videos taken in the area of three people who appeared to be carrying assault weapons and were dressed in dark-colored clothing, cloves and full face coverings.

Perkins is the first to be charged in the case.