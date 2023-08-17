Armed carjacking suspects wanted by Mississippi police force Published 7:03 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023

The public’s help is needed to identify the suspects involved in an armed carjacking.

Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Ecru Police Department said in a statement that the carjacking took place in the parking lot of Ashley Furniture. An employee of Ashley Furniture reported that two suspects dressed in all black with black face masks approached him displaying a handgun and demanded the keys to his vehicle.

The the victim’s yellow 2017 Dodge Charger, bearing Mississippi tag number N120 N3, was stolen.

Through the investigation, it was revealed that both suspects arrived at the parking lot in a dark-colored Infiniti sedan with no tag. Both the stolen Dodge Charger and dark-colored Infiniti were reported to have traveled south on Highway 15 after the carjacking.

Anyone with information regarding the armed robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 800-773-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest.