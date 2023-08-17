Mississippi man facing kidnapping, armed robbery charges Published 10:05 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023

A Mississippi man has been arrested for armed robbery and kidnapping.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery at a service station on McCullough Boulevard. Officers were allegedly told the suspect produced a knife inside the store, grabbed the clerk’s keys and cellphone, and forced the clerk onto the floor in the restroom. The suspect is then reported to have stolen the clerk’s vehicle.

“A short time later, the stolen vehicle was spotted by an officer with the Pontotoc Police Department and, after a short pursuit, the officer was able to take the suspect into custody,” a TPD statement revealed.

After further investigation, Dallas W. White, 25, of Blue Springs, was charged with Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, and Felony Taking of a Motor Vehicle.

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Weir ordered White to be held without bond. These charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

The Tupelo Police Department would like to thank the Pontotoc Police Department for their help in apprehending the suspect.