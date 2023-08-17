Mississippi Skies: Are you ready for 107 degrees in real temp? It’s possible. Published 9:55 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023

We’re certainly going to pay for that little break some of us had the past couple of days. Friday is the cool day for the next seven to 10 days and it’s looking likely that some of us could heat up to a dangerous 107 degrees before adding the heat index.

We really won’t have much of a chance for rain the next few days. Of course, we’re back to high temperatures with high humidity, so there could always be a brief shower or storm developing just because it’s so hot.

The Atlantic Ocean also needs watching. As we mentioned yesterday, there are two spots that could possibly develop into something more than a group of storms in the tropics. Both spots have a 40 percent chance of forming within 48 hours and 60 percent chance within seven days.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high around 94. Clear Friday night with a low of 66.

Central Mississippi

Fog early, then sunny with a high of 96 degrees and a heat index of 101. Clear overnight with a low of 69.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 102 and heat index of 105. Clear Friday night with a low of 73.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 98. Clear Friday night with a low of 78.