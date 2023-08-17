Suspects wanted in Mississippi auto burglary

Published 10:00 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The Picayune Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a vehicle burglary.

According to a statement from PPD, the incident occurred Wednesday when two alleged suspects broke into a car while the owner was working. The suspects are alleged to have stolen several items and cash.

It was reported the suspects later drove to a service station to purchase several vape products.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Picayune Police Department by calling Pearl River County Dispatch at 601-749-5482, private messaging through the department’s Facebook page, or contacting the Picayune Police Tip Line at 601-916-9411.

