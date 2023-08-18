Mississippi man guilty of assault and domestic violence Published 10:52 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

A Pearl River man pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and to being a habitual offender of domestic violence, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to court documents, Lee Garrick McMillan, 31, assaulted his wife on May 20, 2023, in the Pearl River Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation. McMillan fractured his wife’s ribs by kicking her with steel toed boots.

This assault marked the third domestic violence incident perpetrated by McMillan against an intimate partner.

McMillan is scheduled to be sentenced on November 28, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Choctaw Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin J. Payne and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian K. Burns prosecuted the case.