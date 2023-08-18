Mississippi officials looking for suspect ‘still on the loose’ in violent double homicide. Three others suspects arrested. Published 6:26 am Friday, August 18, 2023

Mississippi officials are looking for a suspect “still on the loose” after three other suspects were arrested in a violent double homicide last week.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested three people relative to what has been described as an “ambush-style” shooting on Myrtle Drive in Natchez, Sheriff Travis Patten said.

The shooting that took place at approximately 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, resulted in the deaths of Brandon Brooks, 26 and Taron Woods, 24, who were both found lying on the ground outside houses in the neighborhood with multiple gunshot wounds on their bodies.

Jamarion Perkins, 17, surrendered to ACSO on Wednesday and has been charged with two counts of murder as an adult. ACSO later arrested Jadarrius James McKnight, 24, within the city limits of Natchez, also on two murder charges. Zackeri Reason, 18, was arrested at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Thursday and charged with accessory before the fact of murder.

Patten said a search is ongoing for a fourth suspect, 22-year-old Emanual Hill.

ACSO is seeking help from the public in locating Hill, who is wanted for two outstanding warrants for murder, a news release states.

Images from security videos taken in the Myrtle Drive area show three people who appeared to be carrying assault weapons while dressed in dark-colored clothing, gloves and full-face coverings.

“Investigators and deputies have worked around the clock on this case since it happened and we all want to thank the public for the outpouring of information you all have shared with us in regard to this case,” Patten said. “Incidents like these can make or break a community and I want to applaud the community for taking a stand by sending tips. This case is far from over, so please keep the flow of information coming. There is still a $10,000 reward offered for tips that lead to evidence and/or the prosecution of this case if you call it in to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001.

“We also want to thank Chief Green and the Natchez Police Department for their assistance with this case. We called for help and they didn’t hesitate to answer. Our relationship with the city police department is getting better by the day and we certainly appreciate the time and effort they all put into this case as well.”

Patten added a word of thanks to the men and women of ACSO who worked “day in and day out on this case in order to accomplish what they have in a short amount of time.”

“This case is still a very open and active investigation that is far from over,” he said. “At this time, the motive isn’t clear but we do expect more arrest(s) to be made as more evidence is collected and processed. We have retrieved the vehicle that we believe was used to commit this heinous crime along with some other key evidence, but more evidence is always welcomed in a case like this.”

Anyone with information should call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-442-5001 to leave and anonymous tip.

Calls to crime stoppers ring to an out-of-state crime center, where callers are assigned a random number used in all communication and in the payout of rewards so that they remain totally anonymous.

“No tip is too small or too big,” Patten added.