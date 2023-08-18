Mississippi Skies: The tropics are firing up! Published 10:20 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

The temperatures aren’t the only thing firing up this weekend. The National Hurricane Center is now monitoring four different systems for possible development.

The closest system is located over the Bahamas and is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico early in the week. It currently has a 40 percent chance of developing into an organized system within the next seven days.

The system with the best chance of becoming something more than a few storms is still several days out in the Atlantic Ocean. This system has a 60 percent chance of developing within 48 hours and 70 percent chance within seven days.

The other two systems are between those two. The western disturbance has a low chance of developing while the eastern system has a 40 percent chance of development.

Closer to home, there isn’t much chance of rain over the next couple of days. Of course, with temps and humidity levels so high, there could always be a shower develop, but any rain will be extremely isolated.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 90. Mostly clear Saturday night with a low of 69.

Central Mississippi

Fog early, then sunny with a high of 95 degrees. Heat index up to 98. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 69.

South Mississippi

Fog before 8 a.m., then sunny with a high of 103 and heat index of 108. Clear overnight with a low of 74.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 101 and heat index up to 109. Mostly clear Saturday night with a low of 78.