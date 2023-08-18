Silver Alert issued for missing Mississippi 31-year-old man

Published 5:36 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 31-year-old Ray Sean Well of Boyle in Bolivar County

He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing t-shirt and sweatpants.

He was last seen Saturday, August 12, at about 1 a.m. in the 60 block of Martin Road in Boyle, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Ray Sean Well suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Ray Sean Well, contact the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department at 662-843-5378.

