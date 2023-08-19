Mississippi medic shot during welfare check of 84-year-old woman Published 8:28 am Saturday, August 19, 2023

A Mississippi medic was shot while assisting police and other emergency responders during a welfare check of an 84-year-old woman Friday night.

According to the Magee Police Department, police officers joined with Covington County Emergency Medical Services about 8 p.m. to a home on 7th Avenue Southeast inside City of Magee for a welfare check of the woman. She was reported to have a history of medical conditions.

“Officers and EMS attempted contact at the residence for several minutes when a single shot was fired through the carport door, striking a medic in the abdomen,” a press release read. “Magee officers and Simpson County deputies secured the area and were able to talk the elderly woman out of the home, recover the weapon, and have her transported for evaluation by Covington County Ambulance.”

According to MPD, the medic was transported to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg and is in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.