Mississippi Skies: TD 6 forms; four other tropical systems monitored

Published 11:49 pm Saturday, August 19, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

There are now five systems from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean that are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, including Tropical Depression 6 which formed since our last check.

The closest system is right over Florida and is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico within the next several hours. There is a 50 percent chance of formation, and the forecast takes it on a westward track towards Texas by midweek.

A system over the Windward Islands has a 50 percent chance of formation within 48 hours and 70 percent chance within seven days. This system is expected to become a tropical depression early in the week.

Tropical Depression 6 is next. It’s currently moving west and has sustained winds of 35 miles per hour.

The other systems are still several days away. One is expected to form into a depression or storm within a couple of days while the other one near Africa has a 30 percent chance of formation within seven days.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 95. Mostly clear Sunday night with a low of 72.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 98 and heat index of 104. Clear overnight with a low of 74.

South Mississippi

Sunny and hot with a high of 103 and heat index of 109. Clear overnight with a low of 76.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 101 and heat index of 106. Mostly clear Sunday night with a low of 79.

