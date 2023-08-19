Mississippi Skies: TD 6 forms; four other tropical systems monitored
Published 11:49 pm Saturday, August 19, 2023
There are now five systems from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean that are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, including Tropical Depression 6 which formed since our last check.
The closest system is right over Florida and is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico within the next several hours. There is a 50 percent chance of formation, and the forecast takes it on a westward track towards Texas by midweek.
A system over the Windward Islands has a 50 percent chance of formation within 48 hours and 70 percent chance within seven days. This system is expected to become a tropical depression early in the week.
Tropical Depression 6 is next. It’s currently moving west and has sustained winds of 35 miles per hour.
The other systems are still several days away. One is expected to form into a depression or storm within a couple of days while the other one near Africa has a 30 percent chance of formation within seven days.
North Mississippi
Sunny with a high of 95. Mostly clear Sunday night with a low of 72.
Central Mississippi
Sunny with a high of 98 and heat index of 104. Clear overnight with a low of 74.
South Mississippi
Sunny and hot with a high of 103 and heat index of 109. Clear overnight with a low of 76.
Gulf Coast
Sunny with a high of 101 and heat index of 106. Mostly clear Sunday night with a low of 79.