Mississippi Skies: TD 6 forms; four other tropical systems monitored Published 11:49 pm Saturday, August 19, 2023

There are now five systems from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean that are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, including Tropical Depression 6 which formed since our last check.

The closest system is right over Florida and is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico within the next several hours. There is a 50 percent chance of formation, and the forecast takes it on a westward track towards Texas by midweek.

A system over the Windward Islands has a 50 percent chance of formation within 48 hours and 70 percent chance within seven days. This system is expected to become a tropical depression early in the week.

Tropical Depression 6 is next. It’s currently moving west and has sustained winds of 35 miles per hour.

The other systems are still several days away. One is expected to form into a depression or storm within a couple of days while the other one near Africa has a 30 percent chance of formation within seven days.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 95. Mostly clear Sunday night with a low of 72.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 98 and heat index of 104. Clear overnight with a low of 74.

South Mississippi

Sunny and hot with a high of 103 and heat index of 109. Clear overnight with a low of 76.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 101 and heat index of 106. Mostly clear Sunday night with a low of 79.