Multiple people dead after fiery crash on Mississippi highway Published 11:53 pm Saturday, August 19, 2023

At least three people have been confirmed to have died during a horrific crash on a Mississippi highway Saturday night.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, all lanes of U. S. Hwy. 84 East outside of Laurel were closed several hours due to the fatal two vehicle wreck.

According to WDAM TV, an NBC affiliate serving the Laurel/Hattiesburg area, a Range Rover and Ford F-150 hit head-on and burned.

“A Jones County volunteer firefighter, who wished to have her name withheld, witnessed the accident while driving on US-84,” WDAM reported. “She said the vehicles hit with such tremendous force that one went straight into the air before crashing back into the ground and exploding.”

The Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed three people died in the crash; however, there may be more victims.

“Due to the condition of the vehicles, emergency responders said they were still trying to determine how many people were inside,” the report reads.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department expects more details to be released by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.