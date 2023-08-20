Man wanted for ‘ambush-style’ murders now in Mississippi jail Published 8:56 pm Sunday, August 20, 2023

Emanual Hall, also known as “Emanuel Hill,” one of four men wanted connected to violent, ambush-style murders, turned himself in at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.

Hall has been charged with two counts of murder in relation to the shooting and killing of Brandon Brooks, 26 and Taron Woods, 24.

Both were gunned down outside a residence on Myrtle Drive on Aug. 10 in broad daylight.

Three others have been arrested in this case.

Jamarion Perkins, 17, surrendered to ACSO on Wednesday, Aug. 16, and has been charged with two counts of murder as an adult. ACSO later arrested Jadarrius James McKnight, 24, within the city limits of Natchez, also on two murder charges. Zackeri Reason, 18, was arrested at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Thursday and charged with accessory before the fact of murder.

“He (Hall) turned himself in after three days of me talking to his family and attorney,” Patten said Sunday morning.

Images from security videos taken in the Myrtle Drive area show three people who appeared to be carrying assault weapons while dressed in dark-colored clothing, gloves, and full-face coverings.

“Investigators and deputies have worked around the clock on this case since it happened and we all want to thank the public for the outpouring of information you all have shared with us in regard to this case,” Patten said after the initial arrests. “Incidents like these can make or break a community and I want to applaud the community for taking a standby sending tips,” Patten said. “… We also want to thank Chief Green and the Natchez Police Department for their assistance with this case. We called for help and they didn’t hesitate to answer. Our relationship with the city police department is getting better by the day and we certainly appreciate the time and effort they all put into this case as well.”

Patten added a word of thanks to the men and women of ACSO who worked “day in and day out on this case in order to accomplish what they have in a short amount of time.”

Anyone with additional information should call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-442-5001 to leave an anonymous tip.

Calls to crime stoppers ring to an out-of-state crime center, where callers are assigned a random number used in all communication and in the payout of rewards so that they remain totally anonymous.