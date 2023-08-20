Mississippi Skies: Tropical storms Emily and Franklin form, other systems lining up in the tropics Published 8:54 pm Sunday, August 20, 2023

Things certainly changed in the tropics quickly as two tropical storms formed, and other systems upgraded in chances of development.

Tropical Storm Emily has maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour while Franklin has winds of 45 miles per hour. Tropical Depression Six is at 35 miles per hour.

The closest disturbance is in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. With a 70 percent chance of development within the next two days, some lucky folks may get some much-needed rainfall. Unfortunately, it’s looking like the rain is heading to Texas instead of the northern Gulf.

For now, we’re going to remain mostly dry with only a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm along the coast. Monday is going to be hot, but it’s only going to be even hotter and even more humid throughout the week.

Heat advisories and warnings will cover various regions of the state all week as we have heat index values reaching well into the 100s.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 97 and a heat index up to 106 degrees. Mostly clear Monday night with a low of 75.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 98 and a heat index of 107. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 75.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 100 and heat index of 109. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 74.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. High of 95 and heat index of 109. Becoming mostly clear overnight with a low of 76.