Published 7:00 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

By Shakhzod Yuldoshboev

Cities with the highest rates of depression

Depression has taken an increasingly firm grip on Americans’ lives over the past decade, with both self-reported lifetime and current depression rates among U.S. adults increasing each year—and hitting a high in 2023—according to Gallup poll data. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly worsened the nation’s overall mental health, with the rate of elevated depressive episodes increasing from 27.8% at the beginning of the pandemic to 32.8% in 2021, a longitudinal study published that year showed.

The pandemic hurt public mental health due to increased isolation during lockdowns, financial insecurity, illness, and grief. Consequently, public health outcomes linked with depression and anxiety deteriorated during that time, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. For instance, age-adjusted drug overdose rates rose from 21.6 to 32.4 deaths per 100,000 from 2019 to 2021. Alcohol-induced death rates increased from 10.4 to 14.4 deaths per 100,000 in the same time frame. The foundation reported that the pandemic’s effects, as measured by these indicators, were especially pronounced in rural and low-income populations as well as in communities of color.

Stacker examined data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s annual PLACES report, released in July 2023, to see which cities had the highest share of adults diagnosed with depression. Cities are ranked by the share of respondents to a 2021 survey who reported having been told by a health professional that they had depressive disorder. In the event of a tie, the overall population was used. Cities with at least 10,000 residents were included.

The current ranking primarily features cities in the South, a part of the U.S. with elevated poverty rates that also saw consistently higher COVID-19 mortality rates during the pandemic. The confluence of these risk factors likely contributed to increased depression rates in Southern cities. According to the 2021 longitudinal study, while low-income individuals were 2.3 times more likely to experience elevated depressive episodes than those with high incomes prior to COVID-19, this odds ratio jumped to 7 as the pandemic progressed.

However, the pandemic and its ramifications don’t fully explain the regional distribution of cities in the ranking. Cities in the Pacific Northwest also appear frequently on the list, likely due to the area’s climatic conditions. These states are home to places with some of the highest precipitation in the nation. A 2014 study in the International Journal of Preventive Medicine found that depression was more prevalent in areas with higher numbers of cold and rainy days in a given year.


Aerial view Knoxville and surrounding area.

Canva

#50. Seymour, Tennessee

– Total population: 10,919
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.0%

Aerial view West Nashville and surrounding.

Cory Woodruff // Shutterstock

#49. Dickson, Tennessee

– Total population: 14,721
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.0%

Elevated cityview of Newport.

Canva

#48. Newport, Kentucky

– Total population: 15,273
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.0%

Bench and bridge in Houma.

SummerRain // Shutterstock

#47. Bayou Cane, Louisiana

– Total population: 19,355
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.0%

Autumn in Auburn.

Canva

#46. Auburn, Maine

– Total population: 23,055
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.0%

Linn County Court House.

Ian Dewar Photography // Shutterstock

#45. Lebanon, Oregon

– Total population: 15,547
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.1%

Central Kentucky landscape.

Alexey Stiop // Shutterstock

#44. Campbellsville, Kentucky

– Total population: 10,399
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.2%

Elevated view of Salem.

Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#43. Four Corners, Oregon

– Total population: 15,718
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.2%

Aerial view over Clarksburg.

Canva

#42. Clarksburg, West Virginia

– Total population: 16,575
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.2%

Henry County Courthouse.

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#41. New Castle, Indiana

– Total population: 18,114
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.2%

Elevated view of Medford.

Ahturner // Shutterstock

#40. Medford, Oregon

– Total population: 74,986
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.2%

Rural Road in Southern Louisiana.

Canva

#39. Bayou Blue, Louisiana

– Total population: 12,352
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.3%

Paris Landing Marina aerial view.

J. Leonard // Shutterstock

#38. Paris, Tennessee

– Total population: 10,173
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.4%

Aerial view Bowling Green.

Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#37. Glasgow, Kentucky

– Total population: 14,137
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.4%

Wishkah River bridge in Aberdeen.

Me Wise Magic 5150 // Shutterstock

#36. Aberdeen, Washington

– Total population: 16,896
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.4%

Sunset over Central Point.

Nick Alexander Films // Shutterstock

#35. Central Point, Oregon

– Total population: 17,200
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.4%

Truss bridge over Ohio River near Henderson.

The American Explorer // Shutterstock

#34. Henderson, Kentucky

– Total population: 28,857
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.4%

Putnam County Courthouse.

Canva

#33. Cookeville, Tennessee

– Total population: 30,981
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.4%

Lewis and Clark Bridge over Columbia River.

Canva

#32. Longview, Washington

– Total population: 36,867
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.4%

Jessamine County Courthouse in Nicholasville.

Canva

#31. Nicholasville, Kentucky

– Total population: 28,112
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.5%

Historic district in Morristown.

Dee Browning // Shutterstock

#30. Morristown, Tennessee

– Total population: 29,192
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.5%

Longview and surrounding area.

Wirestock Creators // Shutterstock

#29. Kelso, Washington

– Total population: 11,917
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.6%

Coryell County courthouse in Gatesville.

Steve Jordan // Shutterstock

#28. Gatesville, Texas

– Total population: 12,672
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.6%

Aerial view Spokane County.

Canva

#27. Cheney, Washington

– Total population: 10,590
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.7%

Welcome to Lake Stevens city sign.

CL Shebley // Shutterstock

#26. Lake Stevens, Washington

– Total population: 28,121
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.7%

Pasture in rural Tennessee.

Canva

#25. Union City, Tennessee

– Total population: 10,898
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.8%

Exterior view Fulton County Court House.

Sue Smith // Shutterstock

#24. Gloversville, New York

– Total population: 15,681
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.8%

Everett aerial view.

Canva

#23. Everett, Washington

– Total population: 103,019
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.8%

Stone bridge in Cumberland Mountain State Park.

2Kahns Photo Arts // Shutterstock

#22. Crossville, Tennessee

– Total population: 11,077
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.9%

Hovander Homestead Park in Ferndale.

Lijuan Guo // Shutterstock

#21. Ferndale, Washington

– Total population: 11,437
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.9%

Portland town center.

Carla Sloke // Shutterstock

#20. Portland, Tennessee

– Total population: 11,502
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.9%

Aerial view of Etowah.

Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#19. Athens, Tennessee

– Total population: 13,538
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.9%

Riverfront park in Huntington.

Stony River // Shutterstock

#18. Huntington, West Virginia

– Total population: 49,138
– Share of adults who are depressed: 29.9%

Downtown Martin.

Adrian T Jones // Shutterstock

#17. Martin, Tennessee

– Total population: 11,461
– Share of adults who are depressed: 30.0%

Waterfront in Lewiston.

Canva

#16. Lewiston, Maine

– Total population: 36,592
– Share of adults who are depressed: 30.0%

Waterfront houses in Bellingham.

Chris Allan // Shutterstock

#15. Bellingham, Washington

– Total population: 81,279
– Share of adults who are depressed: 30.0%

Dutch Mill in the Dutch city of Lynden.

Laurens Hoddenbagh // Shutterstock

#14. Lynden, Washington

– Total population: 12,023
– Share of adults who are depressed: 30.1%

Pigeon Forge and Sevierville.

Canva

#13. Sevierville, Tennessee

– Total population: 14,835
– Share of adults who are depressed: 30.2%

Water Tower and Comeford Park in Marysville.

Cascade Creatives // Shutterstock

#12. Marysville, Washington

– Total population: 60,017
– Share of adults who are depressed: 30.4%

North Olympic Avenue in Arlington.

Ian Dewar Photography // Shutterstock

#11. Arlington, Washington

– Total population: 17,836
– Share of adults who are depressed: 30.6%

Park in Kingsport.

Canva

#10. Kingsport, Tennessee

– Total population: 52,487
– Share of adults who are depressed: 30.7%

Rural country road.

Canva

#9. Lawrenceburg, Tennessee

– Total population: 10,428
– Share of adults who are depressed: 30.8%

The Bristol VA-TN sign over State Street.

Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#8. Bristol, Tennessee

– Total population: 26,714
– Share of adults who are depressed: 31.0%

Aerial view Crowley.

The GoProDad // Shutterstock

#7. Crowley, Louisiana

– Total population: 13,265
– Share of adults who are depressed: 31.3%

Ashland waterfront along the Ohio River.

Canva

#6. Ashland, Kentucky

– Total population: 21,684
– Share of adults who are depressed: 31.3%

Rural barn and pasture.

KennStilger47 // Shutterstock

#5. McMinnville, Tennessee

– Total population: 13,605
– Share of adults who are depressed: 31.5%

Covered bridge in Elizabethton.

Canva

#4. Elizabethton, Tennessee

– Total population: 14,193
– Share of adults who are depressed: 31.5%

Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument.

EWY Media // Shutterstock

#3. Somerset, Kentucky

– Total population: 11,225
– Share of adults who are depressed: 31.6%

Elevated view of Parkersburg.

Canva

#2. Parkersburg, West Virginia

– Total population: 31,497
– Share of adults who are depressed: 31.7%

Cumberland Gap from Pinnacle Overlook.

Jill Lang // Shutterstock

#1. Middlesborough, Kentucky

– Total population: 10,207
– Share of adults who are depressed: 32.3%

Data reporting by Elena Cox. Story editing by Jeff Inglis. Copy editing by Tim Bruns. 

