Man injured when car he was driving runs him over Published 9:19 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

Alabama authorities say a suspect in a high-speed chase was taken into custody after he was run over by the car he was driving.

Fox10 News in Mobile reports that Bryan Tettleton, 44, was taken into custody by Semmes police officers and then transported to the hospital.

The high-speed chase reportedly started shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday after officers spotted a stolen vehicle from Prichard.

The driver, later identified as Tettleton, reportedly jumped out of his vehicle while the car was still moving after officers trapped the car on Kali Oaka Road.

Semmes PD said a high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle ended after the driver exited the vehicle and attempted to flee but got hit by the vehicle he was driving.

An officer tased Tettleton as Tettleton tried to jump a fence, causing Tettelton to fall to the ground in the path of the moving vehicle. Tettleton reportedly was run over by the vehicle and ended up getting his leg broken.

Tettleton will be charged with receiving stolen property and attempting to elude, according to police. Tettleton reportedly had multiple felony warrants as well.