Man wanted in multi-state crime spree — including Mississippi — captured in Tennessee creek bed Published 6:13 am Monday, August 21, 2023

A man wanted for a multi-state crime spree, including in Mississippi, has been captured in a creek bed in West Tennessee.

On Friday, U.S. Marshals captured Cory Waldrop, 39, near Hornsby in Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Waldrop was wanted for a multi-state crime spree that resulted in warrants being issued in Chester, McNairy, Madison, and Hardeman Counties in Tennessee, as well as two counties in Mississippi.

His charges included being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, felony evading arrest, theft, and drug charges.

Waldrop is being held in the Hardeman County Jail.

U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller said, “We would like to thank the public who called in tips on Mr. Waldrop.”

The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF) is a multi-agency task force within Western Tennessee. The TRVFTF has offices in Memphis and Jackson, and its membership is primarily composed of Deputy U.S. Marshals, Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies, Memphis Police Officers, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies, Jackson Police Officers, and the Tennessee Department of Correction Special Agents. The primary mission of the Task Force is to arrest violent offenders and sexual predators.