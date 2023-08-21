Mississippi man convicted of capital murder of man who went missing. His half-brother already convicted in murder case. Published 11:49 am Monday, August 21, 2023

A Mississippi man has been convicted of capital murder in the 2020 death of man reported missing, found dead 11 days later.

Dustin Gray, 27, of Picayune, was convicted last week of capital murder in the death of Wille R. Jones.

His half-brother, Austin Brookshire, 21, was found guilty in May of first-degree murder in the same case. Brookshire was sentenced to life in prison.

Jones was reported missing in July 2020. Eleven days later Jones’ body was found dumped on Texas Flat Road in Hancock County. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said Jones died of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

As the investigation progressed, authorities uncovered evidence indicating that Austin Brookshire and Dustin Gray were responsible for Jones’ murder outside the city limits of Picayune. Brookshire managed a brief escape to Colorado before his capture and subsequent extradition to Mississippi. Similarly, Gray evaded authorities but was later apprehended and connected to the case.

Gray’s wife, Erica, and a juvenile were arrested on accessory after the fact charges.