Mississippi Skies: Hottest weather so far heading our way Published 9:16 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

Our temperatures are only rising as we continue through the week. We’ll all begin the day with “lows” in the mid-70s and climb from there. With only a slight chance of an isolated shower, conditions for out-of-control fires are also increasing. Although we’re not all under burn bans, most areas are extremely dry. Add a slight breeze of extremely hot air blowing and fires can get out of control quickly.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Emily weakened in the Atlantic Ocean. We still have Franklin and Gert moving through the tropics while Tropical Depression Nine moves closer to Texas. The depression could become the next tropical storm before making landfall with beneficial rains for southern Texas and places inland. There are no tropical threats for us right now, but we’ll keep watching.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 97 and heat index of 106. Clear Tuesday night with a low of 76.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 97 and heat index of 109. Clear overnight with a low of 75.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 102 and heat index of 109. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 78.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high near 98 and heat index of 106. Becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low of 78.