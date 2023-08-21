Police investigating after 16-year-old shot at end of Mississippi high school football scrimmage Published 5:48 am Monday, August 21, 2023

Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot at the end of a Mississippi high school football scrimmage.

Pascagoula Police report that officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. Friday after a 911 call was made in reference to a shooting near Pascagoula High School located on Tucker Avenue.

WLOX News in Biloxi reports that the incident happened just moments after the completion of a football scrimmage between Ocean Springs and Pascagoula high school football teams.

When Officers arrived on the scene, they located a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Singing River Hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Due to the age of the victim, his name will not be released.

The victim is from Ocean Springs, and at this time, it is believed the suspect is also from Ocean Springs.

The Criminal Investigations Division is investigating this incident. If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.