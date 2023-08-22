Mississippi Skies: Wednesday could be the hottest day so far Published 9:13 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Are you ready for 106 degrees in real temperatures before adding in heat index values? Parts of Mississippi will hit the highest temps of the season so far Wednesday with Thursday threatening to go even higher.

Every region of the state will more than likely hit the triple digits in real temps. Heats index values will reach into the 110s. We won’t get much of a break overnight with lows across Mississippi in the upper-70s and near 80.

Rain chances are nearly zero for most of us. The extreme temps could spark off a shower, but anything that develops will be short-lived and very isolated.

Tropical Storm Harold formed just in time to make landfall in southern Texas, bringing some much-needed rain to the western Gulf of Mexico region. In the meantime, Tropical Storm Franklin is working its way closer to the Gulf with two more systems in the Atlantic Ocean. None are a threat to our region yet, but we’ll keep watching.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 100 and heat index of 110. Becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low of 76.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 102 and heat index of 112. Partly cloudy Wednesday night with a low of 76.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 106 and heat index of 114. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 78.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 102 and heat index of 113. Mostly clear Wednesday night with a low of 80.